IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $220,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

