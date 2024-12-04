IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $320.09 and last traded at $317.84, with a volume of 49725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get IES alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IES

IES Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 47,861 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total value of $7,575,917.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,036,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,044,197.36. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,535,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,071,714.78. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,708 shares of company stock worth $15,810,182. 59.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IES

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 258.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in IES by 41.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.