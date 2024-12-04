ICF International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $135.38 on Wednesday. ICF International has a 52 week low of $128.28 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $249,679.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,293.71. The trade was a 29.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,019.14. This trade represents a 7.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $705,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

