Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Hubbell by 280.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $582,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.11.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $457.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $295.90 and a 12-month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

