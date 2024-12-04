Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 182,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.76. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
