Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 182,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.76. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Howard Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 225.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 50.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 103,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

