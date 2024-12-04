Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Korn Ferry worth $21,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 884.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 68,765 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $1,205,089.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,298.20. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.