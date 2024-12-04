Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 135,310 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,310 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 904,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 97,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,345,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 104,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,996 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $189.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

