Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after acquiring an additional 110,461 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,218.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 600.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:NWE opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

