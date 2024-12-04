Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 384,100 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,287,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Herbalife by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after acquiring an additional 692,800 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Herbalife by 128.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Herbalife by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,776,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 500,876 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 11.3% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 323,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 160,792 shares in the last quarter.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. The trade was a 9.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $785.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.17. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

