Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 982,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 348,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,658 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 704,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 74,742 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

