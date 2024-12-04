Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $13.31 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

