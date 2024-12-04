Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $12.48 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 173.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12,044.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 155.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 257.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.47 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 92.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

