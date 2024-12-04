Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $28,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

