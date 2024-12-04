Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 108,844 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Stories

