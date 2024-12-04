Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 108,844 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
