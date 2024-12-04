Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 58,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3 %

HON opened at $226.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

