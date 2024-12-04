HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. 12,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,251. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.