Holocene Advisors LP Sells 94,876 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,876 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.83.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $718.06 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $282.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $728.44 and a 200-day moving average of $861.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

