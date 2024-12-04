Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 23,651 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Everest Group Announces Dividend

EG opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.30.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

