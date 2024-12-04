Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 87,849 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 87,849 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Hexcel worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $270,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 54.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 175,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

