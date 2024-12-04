Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,413,000 after buying an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,677,000 after buying an additional 62,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 231.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,908,000 after buying an additional 48,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,345.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,770.72. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,099.74 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,998.75.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $21,901,887 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

