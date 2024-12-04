Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 181,373 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Carter’s worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 15,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 124,191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

