Holocene Advisors LP Invests $16.96 Million in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 216,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINE. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,475,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,676,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,433,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,638,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lineage from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Lineage Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

