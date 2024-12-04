Holocene Advisors LP Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.04 and its 200-day moving average is $249.28.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

