Holocene Advisors LP Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,306 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equitable by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in Equitable by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 0.4 %

Equitable stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. The trade was a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $316,834.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,605 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQH

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.