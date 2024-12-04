Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 40,621 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Penumbra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1,845.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $2,965,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,495,287.22. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $114,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,690.88. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $245.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $277.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.