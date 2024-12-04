Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

