Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $114.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

