Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,488 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after buying an additional 4,194,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after buying an additional 822,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after acquiring an additional 617,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after acquiring an additional 921,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,609,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 129,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 26.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

