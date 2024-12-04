Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 4,085 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Shell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.5% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Shell by 19.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 13.1% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

