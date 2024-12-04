Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 306,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

