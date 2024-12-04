Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.03 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

