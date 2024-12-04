HighVista Strategies LLC Sells 32,277 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

HighVista Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,277 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immatics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immatics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immatics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

