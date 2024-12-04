HighVista Strategies LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

HighVista Strategies LLC cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,365 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,531,000 after buying an additional 2,462,767 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,962,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 1,884,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 1,370,741 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.