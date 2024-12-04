HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,953,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,781 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $103,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

