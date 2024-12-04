HighTower Advisors LLC Has $84.70 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 73,463 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $84,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Sentry LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,219,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $365,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after acquiring an additional 647,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America downgraded FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $282.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.90 and a 200-day moving average of $279.57. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

