HighTower Advisors LLC Has $77.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,451 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $77,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,719,000 after buying an additional 1,090,518 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,075 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,073,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after purchasing an additional 476,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after purchasing an additional 299,599 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

