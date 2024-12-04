HighTower Advisors LLC Has $74.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $74,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

IUSG stock opened at $140.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day moving average is $128.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

