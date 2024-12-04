HighTower Advisors LLC Has $127.24 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $127,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3,714.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $336.09 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

