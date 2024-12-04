HighTower Advisors LLC Has $113.64 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $113,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

