HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.06% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $64,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,019,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,641,000 after acquiring an additional 355,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,862,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 136,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,650,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 295,082 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,951,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,715,000 after buying an additional 95,419 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JCPB stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

