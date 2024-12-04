Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,899,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 833,447 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $8.18.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hesai Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hesai Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

