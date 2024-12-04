Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 11,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 475,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,503. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

