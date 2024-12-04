Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Trading Up 8.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.02). 144,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 79,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.77).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Helios Underwriting from GBX 201 ($2.55) to GBX 239 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £167.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.48 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.73.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

