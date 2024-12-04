Head-To-Head Survey: TFI International (NYSE:TFII) vs. BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 5.67% 20.25% 7.60% BingEx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFI International and BingEx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $7.52 billion 1.70 $504.88 million $5.50 27.45 BingEx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx.

This is a summary of current ratings for TFI International and BingEx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 7 11 0 2.61 BingEx 0 0 0 0 0.00

TFI International currently has a consensus price target of $168.56, indicating a potential upside of 11.66%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TFI International is more favorable than BingEx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TFI International beats BingEx on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

