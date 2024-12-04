Head-To-Head Contrast: Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) vs. Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Response Genetics and Oruka Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.26) -3.35

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Response Genetics and Oruka Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 105.85%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Response Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Response Genetics and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A -24.96% -21.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats Response Genetics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

