HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

