Harmony Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,595 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 19.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $516,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 588.6% during the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 42.9% during the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.9 %

VRT opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

