Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
Harford Bank Price Performance
HFBK stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. Harford Bank has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
Harford Bank Company Profile
