Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

HFBK stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. Harford Bank has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

