Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 182,164 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 571,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

