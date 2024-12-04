Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 167,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,625. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.