Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 167,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,625. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.